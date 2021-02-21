Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that losing to rivals Everton in last night’s Merseyside derby, ‘hurt a lot’.

The Geman watched in agony as the fading Champions succumbed to their fourth defeat in the Premier League, which was the Tofees’ first victory at Anfield since 1999.

Asked after the game if the loss hurt, Klopp said: “A lot, a lot. But, we conceded a completely unnecessary first goal and we should not forget that. That’s a big part of the game. There were two big parts.

“You have to defend and we have to score. In one situation we didn’t defend well enough, so they could score, we made a mistake if you want. And we didn’t use their mistakes or we didn’t use the things we created. And that’s why we have the result