The CAF Champions League encounter between Wydad Casablanca and Kaizer Chiefs will now happen in Burkina Faso after the Moroccan government refused to grant the South Africans an exemption to enter the country.

The Group A tie was supposed to be played last week in Casablanca but the logistics issue saw the date and venue changed.

According to CAF, the game will now be played at 4 August Stadium in Ouagadougou.

The decision follows after Wydad’s proposal to use Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo as the venue for the postponed match was turned down by the Egyptian FA.

The continental body also announced the final details for the match between CR Belouizdad vs. Mamelodi Sundowns which was also supposed to happen in Morocco.

The CAF Organising Committee of Interclub Competition has released its verdict on the following matters:

CR Belouizdad vs. Mamelodi Sundowns FC

This TOTAL CAF Champions League will now be played in Tanzania on 28 February 2021 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kick-off is at 13h00 GMT

Tanzania Football Federation has sent an approval letter to host the match.

Waydad AC vs Kaizer Chiefs FC

The match has been scheduled for 28 February 2021 in Burkina Faso at 4 August Stadium in Ouagadougou.

Kick-off time is at 16h00 GMT.

Burkinabe Football Association (BFA) has sent to CAF the approval letter to host it.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen