Statistics might not reveal everything if they did, Tino Kadewere’s form in front of goal is definitely on a tail off.

The lanky striker burst onto the scene at the French Ligue side Olympique Lyon after making a historic move from Le Havre and forced his way into Rudi Garcia’s team despite it having a star-studded attack.

He has scored nine league goals this season but of late, the Warriors striker has been on what others may understandably refer to as a goal drought.

Since the French top-flight resumed after the Christmas break, Kadewere has featured for Les Gones in nine league games and scored only two goals.

In fact, the 25-year-old scored those two goals in one game, a 5-0 demolition of St Étienne in January.

Since then, he has gone for five games without a goal and on top of that, he started on the bench in a league game for Lyon, for the first time since November 8.

Kadewere was named among the substitutes when Lyon beat Brest 3-2 last Friday.