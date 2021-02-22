Former Warriors star Costa Nhamoinesu is among the African players with most appearances in UEFA club competitions list.

The dreadlocked 35-year-old defender is, who is now on the ranks of Indian Premier League side Kerala Blasters, a club he joined after making 203 appearances for Czech outfit Sparta Prague in a career spanning seven years.

Among those appearances for Sparta were 41 for outings in the UEFA Europa League, hence earning a spot among African players who featured the most in the continental governing body’s club competitions.

The list is headed by legendary Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, who made 113 appearances in the colors of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter, Mallorca, Inter, Chelsea and Everton.

Second on the list former Mali star Seydou Keita, who featured in Europe 111 times, followed by Didier Drogba on 102.

Nhamoinesu is the only Zimbabwean on the list.

