Aston Villa fans on Twitter have called for Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba to start in the Claret and Blue’s next match against Leeds United in the Premier League.
Nakamba has played second fiddle to Brazilian Douglas Luiz in the Villa midfielder and his role in Dean Smith’s side this season has been a peripheral one.
Luiz was however not at his best in yesterday’s 1-2 defeat to Leicester City at home, and was substituted later in the game, prompting the ever-demanding Villa faithful to call for a change in midfielder, preferably Nakamba starting in the next game at Elland Road on Saturday.
Here are some of the posts on the microblogging site.
Spot on with everything here pal it’s graft needed against Leeds so I agree nakamba has to be a starter with trez for both there workrates hopefully we can take it to them utv.
— Sam Brogan (@SamBrogan3) February 21, 2021
