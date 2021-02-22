Aston Villa fans on Twitter have called for Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba to start in the Claret and Blue’s next match against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Nakamba has played second fiddle to Brazilian Douglas Luiz in the Villa midfielder and his role in Dean Smith’s side this season has been a peripheral one.

Luiz was however not at his best in yesterday’s 1-2 defeat to Leicester City at home, and was substituted later in the game, prompting the ever-demanding Villa faithful to call for a change in midfielder, preferably Nakamba starting in the next game at Elland Road on Saturday.

Here are some of the posts on the microblogging site.

Spot on with everything here pal it’s graft needed against Leeds so I agree nakamba has to be a starter with trez for both there workrates hopefully we can take it to them utv.

— Sam Brogan (@SamBrogan3) February 21, 2021

He’s definitely got the ability to play there, doesn’t stop running which could really help Ollie when he’s all alone. “I’d argue Nakamba is pushing for a starting place, rarely puts a foot wrong and gives us a bit of grit in midfield.” — Jack Jennings (@JackJenningss_) February 21, 2021 “Would try it, nakamba impeccable ball winner I love him but Smith will not change the team.” — M¹⁰ (@GreaIishhh) February 21, 2021 “I would play Nakamba and Sanson as the two holding midfielders with McGinn having more licence to go further forward.” — Tim (@thallium_72) February 21, 2021