Zimbabwe youth international Tapiwa Mandinyenya has signed a three-year contract with South African National First Division side JDR Stars.

Mandinyenya, who was part of the U17 national squad at COSAFA in 2018, is joining the side from Aces Youth Academy.

Stars CEO Matome Kganakga, has confirmed to KickOff.com that the youngster has completed his transfer.

“He’s already here, he has signed with the club for three seasons,” said the boss.

“I wouldn’t say [when he is going to make his first appearance] because I haven’t had that discussion with the technical team. But the coaches have been preparing well with him, we will see him any time.

“He is playing as a striker, but can also play as a right-winger. But his strongest part is as a striker.”

Mandinyenya has followed the footsteps of players like Knowledge Musona and Marshall Munetsi who moved to South Africa without having played in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.