Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare has confirmed that English clubs where national team players ply their trade have not responded to letters he sent requesting for their release for next month’s AFCON qualifiers.

Zimbabwe take on Botswana and Zambia in decisive Group H encounters but the major issue is on the availability of Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, Wigan Athletic’s Tendayi Darikwa and Wycomb Wanderers’ Admiral Muskwe, owing to new Covid-19 related laws enforced by the British government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that UK residents returning to the country from ‘high risk’ Civid-19 affected countries such as Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia, will go into a mandatory ten-day quarantine.

Amid the speculation that ZIFA have not gotten responses from the clubs after sending letters two weeks ago, Mpandare did confirm to Soccer24 that is the position currently.

“Yes, it is the case and we are waiting for their responses,” the former Gunners official said.

Mpandare also said the eagerly-awaited provisional squad will be announced either today or tomorrow.

