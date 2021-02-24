Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic was on Tuesday expected to name his provisional squad for next month’s Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia but delayed the announcement.

According to team manager, Wellington Mpandare, they are still to get feedback on the availability of England-based players, owing to the new Covid-19 related laws enforced by the British government.

The affected players include the likes of Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers) and Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

“The coach will have to wait a little bit because we are yet to get responses from some clubs,” Mpandare was quoted as saying by the H-Metro.

“It’s either we announce it (the squad) without the guys based in England.

“As it stands, it is uncertain the guys will make, but we’re still waiting for other players to get clearances.”

Captain Knowledge Musona, who is based in Belgium, and Kaizer Chiefs winger Khama Billiat haven’t been cleared yet after picking an injuries last month.