The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have sent their tribute to Peter Ndlovu who is celebrating his 48th birthday today.
Ndlovu, who is the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer, captained the national team at their first ever African Cup of Nations tournament in 2004.
In celebrating the birthday, CAF posted a compilation video of some of the Zimbabwean’s most memorable moments including goals scored at the 2004 edition.
🇿🇼 Happy birthday to Zimbabwe legend Peter Ndlovu! 🎂
The striker is the all-time 🔝 scorer for The Warriors! 💪@online_zifa pic.twitter.com/f6zdZs1ELR
— #TotalAFCONU20 (@CAF_Online) February 25, 2021
The former Coventry City, Birmingham City and Sheffield United forward netted the Warriors’ first ever goal in the tournament in 2-1 defeat to Egypt. He scored a brace against Cameroon as they lost the match 5-3.
He finished the campaign with three goals, one behind the Golden Boot winning quartet of Frédéric Kanouté (Mali), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria) and Francileudo Santos (Tunisia).
Ndlovu retired from international football in 2005 as he took his club career to South Africa before hanging his boots.
The 48-year old is now the team manager of Mamelodi Sundowns.
