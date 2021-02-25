The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have sent their tribute to Peter Ndlovu who is celebrating his 48th birthday today.

Ndlovu, who is the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer, captained the national team at their first ever African Cup of Nations tournament in 2004.

In celebrating the birthday, CAF posted a compilation video of some of the Zimbabwean’s most memorable moments including goals scored at the 2004 edition.

🇿🇼 Happy birthday to Zimbabwe legend Peter Ndlovu! 🎂 The striker is the all-time 🔝 scorer for The Warriors! 💪@online_zifa pic.twitter.com/f6zdZs1ELR — #TotalAFCONU20 (@CAF_Online) February 25, 2021

The former Coventry City, Birmingham City and Sheffield United forward netted the Warriors’ first ever goal in the tournament in 2-1 defeat to Egypt. He scored a brace against Cameroon as they lost the match 5-3.

He finished the campaign with three goals, one behind the Golden Boot winning quartet of Frédéric Kanouté (Mali), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria) and Francileudo Santos (Tunisia).

Ndlovu retired from international football in 2005 as he took his club career to South Africa before hanging his boots.

The 48-year old is now the team manager of Mamelodi Sundowns.