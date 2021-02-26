Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa says he is always looking forward to playing for the national team and is hoping the side will seal a qualification at the 2022 Afcon tournament to be held in Cameroon.

Zimbabwe face Botswana away in Gaborone on March 25 and host Zambia in Harare four days later in their final two rounds of the qualifiers.

Darikwa is part of the provisional squad for both encounters and if he makes it into the final selection, the right-back will miss Wigan Athletic’s League One game against Ipswich Town on the 27th.

According to a British tabloid, The Wigan Post, the 29-year old admitted he was hoping to represent Zimbabwe on the biggest stage of all.

“The international stuff is always in the back of my mind, and it’s always a massive buzz to play for my country,” he said.

“First and foremost I’ve got games to win here for Wigan, and I need to make sure I’m playing well for my club before I even think about anything else.

“But I also know some big games are coming up in March, where we can push on to qualify for another major tournament, and I want to be part of that.”