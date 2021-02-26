Aston Villa fans’ plea for Marvelous Nakamba to return to the team’s starting eleven might have fallen on attentive ears as he is set do so against Leeds United tomorrow.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean midfielder has been reduced to a peripheral player at Villa Park this season with coach Dean Smith preferring either Douglas Luiz or John McGinn in his position, despite the Claret and Blue not conceding a single goal in the last five appearances he (Nakamba) has made.

After last week’s defeat to Leceister City, which many argued was lost in the midfield battle, the ever-demaning Villa faithful did express their desire to see the soft-spoken Warriors star return to the starting eleven for tomorrow’s trip to Elland Road

Based on an article in the Birmingham Mail, penned by club correspondent Ashley Preece, that is likely to happen.

“The most-likely selection could be John McGinn playing in Barkley’s position with Douglas Luiz and a returning Marvelous Nakamba coming in to bolster Villa’s midfield. Villa, meanwhile, haven’t conceded a single goal with the Zimbabwean in the team in his last five Premier League appearances (Wolves, Burnley, Newcastle, Southampton, Arsenal) with Nakamba perhaps Villa’s good luck charm,” wrote Preece.

It’s more than likely that Nakamba will partner Luiz in a double d-link setup, which showed it’s effectiveness, especially in Villa’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United in January.