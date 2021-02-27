Highlanders unveiled a new partnership with Sanctuary Insurance at an event held at their offices on Friday.

The sponsorship deal will see the club’s vehicles, including the junior team’s bus, insured for free by the company.

The Bulawayo giants will also get returns on policies purchased through the club.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bosso executive chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said: “So, all we have done is to say as you come to purchase your insurance policy, that policy will benefit Highlanders.

“The numbers that we are looking at are big numbers and we said numbers like these will benefit the club.”

Highlanders’ other partners include Nyaradzo, Arenel Sweets & Biscuits and technical partners Looks.

The deal with Netone, who are the main sponsors,is currently suspended, pending new negotiations.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen