Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba was once on top of his game as Aston Villa edged Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

The 27-year old returned to the Claret and Blue starting eleven and produced a midfield masterclass to help his side to a crucial victory.

He made an incredible six interceptions, won five duels, was fouled two times, commited no fouls himself, an impressive display for someone covering a backline, fully deserved of man of the match.

Anwar El Ghazi’s 7th goal of the season was the difference between the two sides.

For the sixth consecutive game in which Nakamba has started, Aston Villa did not a conceed a goal.

In giving him an 8 out of 10 match rating, club writer Ashley Preece described the soft- spoken Zimbabwean midfielder as “an octopus”.

“One of Smith’s changes as the Zimbabwean came in for Douglas. The African plugged gaps incredibly well throughout as Leeds struggled to get past him on the counter. Nakamba was like an octopus, legs just kept appearing from everywhere as he won back possession, much to the annoyance of Bielsa’s men. Top work,” wrote Preece.