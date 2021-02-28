Warriors defender Divine Lunga escaped the car accident he was involved in unsafe, it has emerged.

The Lamontville Golden Arrows left back was in a road accident in KwaZulu Natal yesterday, as was reported by South African publication Socccer Laduma.

It has now emerged, based on information obtained by Soccer24, that the former Chicken Inn star was unharmed in the crash, which left his car with slight damages.

Lunga is part of the provisional Warriors squad named by coach Zdravko Logarusic for next month’s crucial AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.