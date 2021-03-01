The government of Zimbabwe has extended the national lock down by a further two weeks, putting into further doubt the possibility of the local top-flight returning.

Zimbabwe’s top-flight league has been old since March last year when the authorities locked the country to curb the spread of the novel virus and despite calls for it to resume falling on attentive ears, the latest move by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led administration will most likely dent the chances of the league roaring into life, especially in March.

The league runs on a calendar year basis and runs from March to December but with no clear roadmap, the extension of lock down is a blow to it’s chances of resuming.

Here are the few takeaways from Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA);

Masks still mandatory

Supermarkets close 7pm

Curfew 10pm to 5.30am

Informal sector re-opens subject to WHO regulations



Schools must prepare to open

Inter-city travel resumes

Nightclubs still shut

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen