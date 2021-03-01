Former Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini believes experienced goalkeepers should have been selected for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

Zdravko Logarusic’s charges take on the two neighbors in decisive Group H qualifiers and the Croat, in his provisional squad, picked United States-based Tatenda Mkuruva, Spain-based Martin Mapisa, Nkana FC’s Talbert Shumba and Highlanders’ Ariel Shumba.

Kapini however disagrees with Loga’s choice in the goalkeeping department.

“I don’t know any goalkeeper who is really playing well. “I only heard of Mapisa (Martin), but we also have Edmore Sibanda, George Chigova and Elvis Chipezeze,” the Sekhukhune United goalkeeper told lifestyle tabloid H-Metro.

“But I think what these games really need is experience, even if these guys are on the bench for their clubs, they have experience and are training professionally,” he added.

The availability of Mkuruva and Mapisa is still in doubt owing to logistical challenges related to Covid-19 and should they fail to show up, the Warriors technical department will have to make do with the duo of Shumba and Sibanda.