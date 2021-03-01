Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona returned to full fitness and was in the KAS Eupen side which beat Sint Triuden in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.
The Smiling Asasin was employed in his favourite number 10 position and caused a lot of problems for the Triuden defense.
Watch one of the incidents below;
https://twitter.com/ElevenSportsBEf/status/1366138208174673924?s=19
