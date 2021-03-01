Jordan Zemura has confirmed that he might be forced to withdraw from the Warriors squad due travelling imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bournemouth defender is part of the provisional 38-man squad that was named last week. The national team have two Afcon Qualifiers coming up in late March.

Zimbabwe will face Botswana away in Gaborone on 25 March before hosting Zambia in Harare four days later.

Zemura’s father, Sam, told the Herald that they don’t want the player to miss some games on return from national assignments since he has to go into quarantine.

“Red alert conditions will most likely make it difficult for him (Jordan) to fly but we are still waiting for a response from his club,’’ Sam said as he also explains that Jordan is still committed to play for the Warriors.

“He is definitely prepared to come to Zimbabwe.

“He is more than 100 percent prepared to come for these two qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia

“He is very excited by the offer. He will come to Zimbabwe, definitely, if they allow him at his club.’’

Jordan made his Warriors debut in the first leg of the back-to-back qualifiers, against the Desert Foxes of Algeria in November last year.