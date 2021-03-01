With less than a month to go before Zimbabwe take on Botswana and Zambia in decisive AFCON qualifiers, all eyes were, this past weekend, on Warriors stars abroad and here is how they fared for their respective clubs.

Marvelous Nakamba returned to the Aston Villa starting eleven in the claret and blue’s 1-0 win over Leeds United in the English Premier League.

The midfield enforcer dominated proceedings in the middle of the park and got an overall match rating of 8 out of 10. Villa are yet to concede a goal in any of the games Nakamba has featured in this season.

Knowledge Musona has recovered from the injury which kept him out of action since January and he started for Kas Eupen in their 2-0 victory away at Sint-Truidense VV in the Belgian League on Sunday. He was later taken off in the second half.

The captain’s return to full fitness will be a massive boost for coach for Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić, who at some point was sweating over the availability of Musona and Khama Billiat for the impending battles slated for later this month.

Tino Kadewere started for Olympique Lyon in their 1-1 stalemate with Marseille in the French Ligue 1. The lanky striker, who is without a goal in the last six league games, was later replaced in the second half.

Tendayi Darikwa started and played the entire match as Wigan Athletic lost 1-2 to Peterborough in the English League One.

The right back has started in all his club’s games since being loaned from Nottingham Forest.

In the English Championship, Jordan Zemura was not in the Bournemouth squad which beat Watford 1-0, the same goes for Admiral Muskwe, in Wycombe Wanderers’ 0-2 defeat to Norwich City.

Teenage Hadebe continues to be employed at left back and was in the same position when Yeni Malatyaspor drew 1-1 away at Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super Lig.

Still in Turkey, Hadebe’s Warriors central defense partner Alec Mudimu was in the Ankaraspor side which played out a goalless draw at home, against Tuzla in the TFF1.