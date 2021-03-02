UK-based players are no longer coming for the Warriors’ Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia later this month.

The affected players are Wigan defender Tendayi Darikwa, Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa, Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Brendan Galloway (Luton Town), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical, Scotland) and Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers).

The group has been withdrawn from the squad after their respective clubs expressed concerns over coronavirus pandemic travelling restrictions.

The UK has flagged Zimbabwe as a high-risk area and anyone coming or passing through the country will have to get into quarantine, a situation that would see the players missing a couple of matches on their return.

Botswana, where the Warriors will play their final away game on the 25th of March, is also marked as a red zone area.

Meanwhile, coach Zdravko Logarusic is sweating over the fitness of another key player, Khama Billiat, who is yet to return to full fitness, three weeks before the games.

Billiat suffered a cracked bone on his leg and has been out for over a month now.