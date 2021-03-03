Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has admitted he faces a selection headache in the midfield department when his charges travel to Bramall Lane for tonight’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United but all indications point to Marvelous Nakamba returning his place in the claret and blue engine room.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean midfield enforcer produced a superb display in the 1-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, iced by the fact that Villa are yet to concede a goal in any game he has featured this season.

Nakamba faces stiff competition from Brazilian Douglas Luiz, who was on the bench against Leeds and Smith acknowledged he is spoilt for choice in that regard.

“I think in the middle of the park at the moment I’m spoilt for choice with the quality of the players I’ve got,” Smith said.

“Jacob Ramsey coming in and putting in the performance he did on Saturday; Morgan, John McGinn, Marvelous Nakamba came in and did really well; Ross Barkley, Douglas Luiz. I’ve got a really good group of players in that area at the moment and they know they have to be playing at the top of their game to remain in the team,” added the Villa coach.

Nakamba is however in the predicted starting eleven for tonight’s game, published in the Birmingham Mail.