Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić is back in the country from Croatia.

The firebrand tactician went back to his native country after the disastrous CHAN campaign in Cameroon and work permit issues had hindered his return to the country.

HE arrived in Harare yesterday afternoon.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare told Soccer24 today that the coach’s work permit issue is ‘work in progress’.

Loga named a 38-man provisional squad for the decisive AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia scheduled for later this month.

Zimbabwe are second in Group H behind Algeria with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen