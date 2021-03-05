Terrence Dzvukamanja is expected to start training next week after suffering an ankle injury.

The Warriors forward has been out of action for some time now and his injury had become a concern for the Warriors technical ahead of the Afcon Qualifiers later this month.

The 24-year old is part of the squad that will face Botswana away on 25 March before hosting Zambia in Harare four days later.

Dzvukamanja’s club, Orlando Pirates, has confirmed that the player is set to return to full action.

“Terrence Dzvukamanja is scheduled to return to full training next week, as he also continues to undergo rehabilitation from an ankle injury,” reads part of the statement on Pirates’ website.

Meanwhile, Khama Billiat is still out with a leg injury and his availability for the games remains in doubt.

Captain Knowledge Musona has fully recovered from an ankle injury and will be available.

