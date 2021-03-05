Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic named his provisional squad for the next Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia later this month but the availability of a number of players is still in doubt due to various reasons.

The selection has a couple of injured players who could still withdraw from the squad .

These include Khama Billiat who is nursing a leg injury picked in January. The Kaizer Chiefs winger sustained a cracked bone on his left leg and is yet to resume full training.

Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja is also out recovering from an ankle knock. His club has announced that he is expected to return to action next week but his availability for the Afcon qualifiers is yet to be confirmed.

Butholezwe Ncube of AmaZulu has been on the sidelines for the past three weeks with an unknown injury. The midfielder has struggled with fitness issues this season and missed the previous back-to-back qualifiers against Algeria in November.

Another star carrying an injury but was included in the Warriors’ 38-man squad is Luton Town right-back Brendan Galloway.

The UK-born newcomer, who has not represented Zimbabwe before, is under rehabilitation.

The 24-year old had returned to action in December after a 12-month layoff with a fractured kneecap but picked another injury in February.

Just like any other England-based player, his availability, in case he recovers on time, will also depend if his club agrees to release him considering the COVID-19 restrictions.

The European nation recently flagged Zimbabwe as a high-risk area and anyone coming or passing through the country will have to get into quarantine, a situation that would see the players missing a couple of matches on their return.

The likes of Wigan defender Tendayi Darikwa, Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa, Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical, Scotland) and Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers) have all been affected by these restrictions.

The UK-based group has since been withdrawn from the squad.

Meanwhile, Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi and Belgium-based Warriors captain Knowledge Musona have both returned to full fitness and will travel to Zimbabwe for the games.