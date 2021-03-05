Zambia national team coach Milutin Sredojević, better known as Micho, has named a 33-member provisional squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Algeria slated for later this month.

Chipolopolo, who anchor Group H with three points from four games, need to beat the Warriors and the Desert Foxes to entertain any chances of booking a place at the continental spectacle in Cameroon.

Here is the squad named by the Serbian tactician;

Goal keepers

Allan Chibwe, Cyril Chibwe, Lameck Siame.

Defenders

Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape, Luka Banda, Adrain Chama, Golden Mafwenta, Clement Mulashi, Dominic Chanda,Benedict Chepeshi, Zachariah Chilongoshi.

Midfielders

Enock Mwepu, Nathan Sinkala, Sululani Phiri, Kings Kangwa, Clatous Chama, Rally Bwalya, Paul Katema, Benson Sakala, Spencer Sautu.

Strikers

Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Gampani Lungu, Lubambo Musonda, Roderick Kabwe, Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga, Evans Kangwa, Brian Mwila, Moses Phiri, Collibs Sikombe, Amity Shamende.

