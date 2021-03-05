Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has confirmed Marvelous Nakamba will not travel to Zimbabwe later this month for the Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

Nakamba was included in the Warriors’ preliminary squad for the games, but his availability fell into doubt after the UK government set up travelling restrictions on several countries which have been affected by the new strain of the coronavirus.

Zimbabwe is among the red listed-countries.

Asked at a presser on Friday if he would allow his players to go for national duty if they have to quarantine on return, Smith said: “No, we won’t, and we are not required to do that (releasing players) as well . . .

“Any player who is travelling to a red-listed country will not be allowed to go and join their team.

“South America and some parts of Africa as well, if it is a red listed-country, we have the right to refrain our players from going and join their national teams.”

The situation has also affected other UK-based players who had been called for the qualifiers.

These are Wigan defender Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Brendan Galloway (Luton Town), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical, Scotland) and Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers).