Benjani Mwaruwari’s son, Benjani Jr, has left Portsmouth after the English League One side decided against giving the youngster a new scholarship deal.

Benjani Jr was with the club’s academy and was most recently associated with the under-16s.

According to Portsmouth News website, the Academy informed the youngster about the release three weeks ago.

He is now training at Yeovil in a bid to win a deal with the fifth tier club.

Read Also: Bruce Grobbelaar Wanted Benjani’s Son at Liverpool

The release means the young striker won’t be following in his dad’s foot steps for now.

Benjani senior played for Pompey first team after he was signed by Harry Redknapp from Auxure in January 2006 for a then-club record fee of £4.1m.

The former Warriors captain went on to become a key figure in the squad, before being sold to Manchester City in 2008.

He also spent time working with Portsmouth’s under-16s this season where he was an academy assistant coach as part of his practical lessons for his Uefa A licence.