Patrice Motsepe is set to be confirmed Caf president at the March 12 elective congress in Rabat, Morocco after two candidates withdrew from the race.

Senegalese candidate Augustin Senghor announced his withdrawal on Friday and pledged his support to Motsepe. Ivorian Jacques Anouma also exited the race, leaving the South African businessman uncontested ahead of the congress.

The developments follow after Senghor, who is Senegal FA president, Anouma and fourth candidate – Mauritanian FA boss Ahmed Yahya – agreed, in a deal brokered by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, to withdraw their candidacies.

Senghor and Yahya would then serve as Motsepe’s vice-presidents while Anouma comes in as the adviser.

A statement by the Senegalese official on Friday confirmed some of the arrangements agreed on during the meeting.

“We have decided to accept the proposal submitted to us by Fifa, Morocco and Egypt in the superior interest of the unity of African football,” he stated.

“The withdrawal of my candidacy for the presidency of Caf for the benefit of another candidate will not be shared by all for various reasons, but I think it’s the right decision.

“Achieving the objective of a strong, united, more efficient and more attractive Caf is worth all the sacrifices, even that of renouncing legitimate personal ambitions.”

The agreement, however, could fall through with the possible return of current Caf president Ahmad Ahmad to the elections.

The 61-year-old from Madagascar is appealing his five-year ban by Fifa, and the world football body will deliver its verdict on Monday.