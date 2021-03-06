French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, home to Warriors star Marshall Munetsi, are yet to confirm the availability of the midfielder for this month’s AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia, Soccer24 has learnt.

The 24-year-old Mabvuku-bred midfield enforcer is part of the provisional squad announced by coach Zdravko Logarušić for the decisive games and the local football family will be hoping that he shows up, considering that Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed to us this morning that Reims are yet to confirm whether or not Munetsi will be allowed to travel to Zimbabwe for the games.

“Not yet,” Mpandare said when asked of the issue.

“The norm is that they (the clubs) should be alerted then they communicate with the player on national duty call up. Some respond if there are any issues like injuries for instance but in this in this case where there COVID-19 challenges, they respond if the player is coming or not,” he explained.

European countries are tightening Covid-19 laws by ordering returnees to go into a mandatory quarantine, a setback regarded by most clubs as an inconvenience.

A boost for Loga and his technical team however is the confirmation from Belgian side KAS Eupen that captain Knowledge Musona will travel to Zimbabwe for the Group H deciders.