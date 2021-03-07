Tinotenda Kadewere has pulled out of the Warriors’ Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia at the end of this month.

The striker will not travel to Zimbabwe for the games after his French club, Lyon, refused to clear him due to the travelling restrictions put in place in the wake of the new strain of coronavirus.

Kadewere’s withdrawal is the latest in the squad after England-based players like Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa of Wigan and Wycombe Wanderers striker Admiral also pulled out.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mupandare confirmed the news to the Sunday Mail, saying: “Kadewere’s club has written to us notifying that the player is no longer available. Darikwa’s club has also said no.”

Kadewere also picked a muscle injury and missed the Saturday’s 5-2 French Cup win against Sochaux.

His expected time of recovery is not known.

Another blow in the Warriors squad came from the injuries of Kudakwashe Mahachi and Prince Dube.

The two players joined Terrence Dzvukamanja, Khama Billiat, Butholezwe Ncube and Brendan Galloway who are currently battling fitness issues.