Joan Laporta has been named as Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club’s election.

The 58-year, who was Barca president between 2003 and 2010, won the race with more than 54% of the vote. He defeated his closest rival, Victor Font (29.99 per cent), and Toni Freixa (8.58 per cent) to gain his second term at the helm.

Laporta succeeds Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned as president in October after facing a vote of no confidence.

In his victory speech, the newly elected Barca boss said keeping keeping Lionel Messi at the club was a priority.

The Argentine superstar is in his last four months of his contract at the Camp Nou and was linked with an exit in August.

“Twenty years ago a little boy called Leo Messi made his debut with Barca’s youth team,” Laporta said.

“Seeing the best player in the world come out to vote today is a clear sign of what we keep saying. Leo loves Barca.

“The best player in the world loves Barca and I hope that is a sign that he will stay at Barcelona, which is what we all want.”

Messi was among several Barca players to vote in the election a day after winning 2-0 at Osasuna to go second in La Liga.