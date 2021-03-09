Willard Katsande says he has enjoyed his stay at Kaizer Chiefs for the past decade.

The midfielder arrived at Chiefs in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs) in what was a surprise transfer, after spending one season with the Urban Warriors.

He has now made over 300 appearances for Amakhosi, winning two league championship plus an MTN8 Cup.

Reflecting on his decade-long stay at the Soweto giants, Katsande, 33, told KCTV: “Playing for Kaizer Chiefs for the past 10 years is the biggest achievement to me, a village boy.

“Even in my city where I grew up, nobody thought I would be at Kaizer Chiefs for a year.

“It’s been good, I don’t want to lie, it has been a good ride for me.

“You know when you are playing for Kaizer Chiefs, you are serving lots of millions of people, fans around Africa and the world.”

Meanwhile, Katsande’s long stay at Chiefs might not go beyond this season as his contract comes to an end in June 2021.

It has been reported that he is no longer in the plans of the coaches and will need to look for a new club.