The Zambia-based duo of Kevin Moyo and Takudzwa Chimwemwe are the latest additions to the provisional Warriors squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia, Soccer24 has established.

Chimwemwe and Moyo join Perfect Chikwende and Last Jesi as the latest additions to the squad, owing to the withdrawal of some Europe-based players.

Team Manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed the new additions.

Preparations are set to commence on Friday.