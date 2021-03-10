Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has made some additions to the provisional squad for the Botswana and Zambia AFCON qualifiers.
The outspoken Croat’s preparations for the decisive games scheduled for later this month has been affected by European clubs’ unwillingness to release players owing to tight laws imposed by governments across the continent to curb Covid-19.
Players confirmed to be out;
Nakamba Marvelous
Kadewere Tinotenda
Darikwa Tendayi
Muskwe Admiral
Moyo David
Players added;
Chikwende Perfect
Moyo Kelvin
Chimwemwe Takudzwa
Jesi Last
Mbeba Andrew