Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has made some additions to the provisional squad for the Botswana and Zambia AFCON qualifiers.

The outspoken Croat’s preparations for the decisive games scheduled for later this month has been affected by European clubs’ unwillingness to release players owing to tight laws imposed by governments across the continent to curb Covid-19.

Players confirmed to be out;

Nakamba Marvelous

Kadewere Tinotenda

Darikwa Tendayi

Muskwe Admiral

Moyo David

Players added;

Chikwende Perfect

Moyo Kelvin

Chimwemwe Takudzwa

Jesi Last

Mbeba Andrew