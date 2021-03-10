Wycombe Wanderers coach Gareth Ainsworth has praised Admiral Muskwe for his attitude since arriving at the English Championship club in January.

The Zimbabwean joined the side on a six-month loan from Leicester City but struggled to break into the first team on regular basis.

He has been featuring more as a substitute except for the last two games when he was successively named in the first XI.

Speaking ahead of the team’s 1-0 league defeat to QPR on Tuesday, in which Muskwe played for 69 minutes, Ainsworth highlighted how the 22-year old’s patience has paid him off.

The gaffer told Wycombe media: “I want to talk about the likes of Anis Mehmeti who was excellent for us, and Admiral Muskwe, who has been so patient for his chance and was outstanding.

“These boys keep learning and improving all the time and I’m so proud to see it.”

Muskwe, meanwhile, has now played a combined 317 minutes in eleven appearances in the English Championship.