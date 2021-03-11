Tichaona Chipunza is reportedly on the verge of joining Zambian side Nkana FC after agreeing to personal terms.

The midfielder, who was last in the books Chicken Inn, is moving to the Kitwe-based side on a one-year contract with the club having an option to extend it.

He is joining the side as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at the Gamecocks.

An unnamed source told Hmetro the transfer deal is almost complete.

“Tichaona Chipunza is joining Nkana and it’s a done deal. They have agreed on everything and he is already in Zambia.”

Chipunza will be in the same team with fellow countrymen Gilroy Chimwemwe, Jimmy Dzingai, goalkeeper Talbert Shumba and Kevin Moyo.