Doves Holdings Zimbabwe has signed a sponsorship deal with La Liga club Real Betis.

The Zimbabwean company will become a regional sponsor in Africa for the club.

A statement by Betis read: “Real Betis Balompié and Doves Holding have signed a partnership agreement.

“With this union, the Zimbabwean company will become a regional sponsor in Africa for the Green and White institution. This way, Real Betis continues strengthening its presence in Africa.

“This agreement has happened due to the success of the Real Betis Academy already operating in Zimbabwe.”

The Spanish team first took its brand in the country last year when they opened an international academy in Harare.

The academy also has a satellite branch in Bulawayo.

Betis general business manager reflected on the deal, saying: “We are very happy for this agreement with Doves Holdings. We are looking to reinforce our presence and image in Africa and we have found a great partner to do it so in Zimbabwe. We hope this agreement will be fruitful and endure in time.”

Farai Matsika, CEO at Doves Holdings, explained that: “Our partnership with Real Betis is a statement of intent on our part. At Doves, we are ready to take on the global market through our products and services.

“We have been in Zimbabwe for over a century. Our journey into the global market began in 2012 with the launch of Zororo Phumulani in South Africa powered by Doves Zimbabwe.

“We will be rolling out exciting products predominantly for the diaspora market anchored on and powered by Doves Zimbabwe.”