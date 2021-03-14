Marshall Munetsi says he befriended Tinotenda Kadewere during their school days in Harare.

The pair is now playing football in the French Ligue 1 with Munetsi starring for Stade de Reims while Kadewere is at Lyon.

And the stars have both become key figures at their respective clubs.

Speaking in an interview with a French newspaper, L’Union, Munetsi recalled how he met the striker.

The Reims midfielder said: “He (Kadewere) was playing for the neighbouring school, we clashed a lot and there was a bit of a rivalry between the two of us (laughs).

“But we quickly became good friends when we found ourselves in the national U17 selection, ”he says.

Munetsi, 24, and Kadewere, 25, featured against each other on Friday in the 1-1 league draw.

It was the second of the historic meetings between the two Zimbabweans in Ligue 1 following the clash between the two sides in November last year where Lyon ran out 3 – 0 winners.

And the midfielder talked about the game and said: “We said to ourselves that we were marking the history of our country.”