Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi has been named in the French Ligue 1 team of the week for match day 29.

The Mabvuku-bred star was simply brilliant for Stade de Reims in their 1-1 draw with Olympique Lyon over the weekend.

He made 62 touches, two key passes, two tackles, most interceptions (seven) and also won six out of 12 duels, as well as the most clearances (nine).

Consequently, renowned French publication L Equipe, named him among the best eleven for match day 29, with a rating of 8 out of 10.

https://twitter.com/StadeDeReims/status/1371354922621538306?s=20