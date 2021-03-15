The Sports and Recreation Commission has informed that the Government is planning to resume all sporting activities, including football, in the county.

The country’s top-flight has been on hold since March last year due to the Covid-19 crisis. The game is one of the several disciplines that were deemed high risk sports.

In a later sent to ZIFA, and other national sporting boards, the SRC said the resumption of football will be guided by the current World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on the containment of the coronavirus.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) wishes to advises that the Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation, plans to resume all sport in Zimbabwe…

“The resumption of all sport shall be guided by the prevailing World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for the prevention and containment of COVID-19.”

Once the proposal is finalised, football clubs will be able to start group trainings and the regulations require them to hold their activities in a bio-secure bubble.