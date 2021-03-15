The local league is set for a long-awaited return if football authorities provide a sound administrative and financial roadmap, it has emerged.

Football in the country has been placed on hold since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has continuously been categorized under ‘high risk’ disciplines by the country’s sports regulatory body, the Sports and Recreational Commission.

The commission reportedly had a meeting today and came to a consensus that ‘high risk’ sporting disciplines such as football and rugby will be allowed to resume as early as this coming Thursday provided their respective governing bodies provide a proper financial plan for their resumption.

Football will most likely not pass that test however, as there is no sponsor and most local top-flight clubs depend on gate takings, something that will not be viable considering no fans will be allowed at stadiums as per government’s lockdown measures.