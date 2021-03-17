The list of the eight teams that have qualified for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is now complete after Bayern Munich and Chelsea secured the passage to the round of 8.

Bayern beat Lazio 6-2 on aggregate while the Blues booked their place with a victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The two teams join Liverpool, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Manchester City and Real Madrid in the quarters.

Qualified Teams:

Porto (Portugal)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Liverpool (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Manchester City (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Chelsea(England)

Champions League draw: Date and time

The quarter-final draw ceremony will take place on Friday, March 19. The semifinal draw will also happen during the same event to determine the ‘home’ team for the final.

The ceremony will start at 1 pm CAT and will be live on SuperSport TV.

Draw Procedure:

There will be no seedings and no country protection, so the remaining teams can face anyone.

The first legs will be played on April 6 and 7 while the second legs are on April 13 and 14.

The semifinals ties will be played on April 27/28 and May 4/5

The final of this season’s Champions League has been set for May 29 and is taking place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.