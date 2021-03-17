Ngezi Platinum midfielder Gerald Takwara is set to undergo a two-week trial stint with Tanzanian top-flight club Azam FC.

The 26-year-old arrived in Tanzania on Tuesday as he looks to impress the East African side, which is home to the Zimbabwean trio of Warriors striker Prince Dube, Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere.

According to the Chronicle, football agent George Deda facilitated Takwara’s trial stint through his Soccer Transfer International Agency.

Takwara will also have a chance to get assessed at Ethiopian giants St George after his trials at Azam.

Deda confirmed: “Takwara has been invited for a two-week trial by Azam and from here, he will proceed to Ethiopia’s St George’s. We are confident Takwara will impress and grab the opportunity.”

Should he impresses at any of the two East African clubs, the transfer will mark his return to a foreign league.

Takwara was with the now-defunct South African side, Ajax Cape Town before he moved to Ngezi two years ago.