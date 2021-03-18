The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday posted on Twitter a video of a collection of Knowledge Musona’s goals, describing the Warriors captain as speedy, skillful and precise, much to the delight of Zimbabwean users on the micro-blogging site.
Musona (30) is a crowd favorite in Zimbabwe, understandably so considering his exploits in gold and green in a glittering career spanning over a decade.
Below is the video and Zimbabweans’ responses;
🏃 Speed
🎩 Skill
👌 Precision
Zimbabwe’s Knowledge Musona dazzles 🤩#WednesdayWizards | @online_zifa | @KMusonaofficial pic.twitter.com/x0NbOIgX9M
— CAF (@CAF_Online) March 17, 2021