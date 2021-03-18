The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday posted on Twitter a video of a collection of Knowledge Musona’s goals, describing the Warriors captain as speedy, skillful and precise, much to the delight of Zimbabwean users on the micro-blogging site.

Musona (30) is a crowd favorite in Zimbabwe, understandably so considering his exploits in gold and green in a glittering career spanning over a decade.

Below is the video and Zimbabweans’ responses;