The list of the eight teams that have qualified for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is now complete after Bayern Munich and Chelsea secured the passage to the round of 8.

Bayern beat Lazio 6-2 on aggregate while the Blues booked their place with a victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The two teams join Liverpool, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Manchester City and Real Madrid in the quarters.

Qualified Teams:

Porto (Portugal)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Liverpool (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Manchester City (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Chelsea(England)

Champions League draw: Date and time

The quarter-final draw ceremony will take place on Friday, March 19. The semifinal draw will also happen during the same event to determine the ‘home’ team for the final.

The ceremony will start at 1 pm CAT and will be live on SuperSport TV.

Draw Procedure:

There will be no seedings and no country protection, so the remaining teams can face anyone.

The first legs will be played on April 6 and 7 while the second legs are on April 13 and 14.

The semifinals ties will be played on April 27/28 and May 4/5

The final of this season’s Champions League has been set for May 29 and is taking place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Europa League

Qualified teams:

Ajax (NED)

Arsenal (ENG)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Granada (ESP)

Manchester United (ENG)

Roma (ITA)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Villarreal (ES)

Draw Procedure:

The draw wiill happen soon after the Champions League draw at 2 pm CAT.

There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the ‘home’ side in the final for administrative reasons.

There are no seedings or country protection. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

Fixture Dates:

Quarter-finals

First legs: 8 April

Second legs: 15 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 29 April

Second legs: 6 May

Final

Wednesday 26 May (Gdańsk Arena, Poland)