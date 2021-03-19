Kudakwashe Mahachi ended his goal draught to score his first goal of the season in SuperSport United’s 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch.

The Zimbabwean came from the bench and netted in the 82nd minute to grab the equalizer.

#DStvPrem – RESULT: Stellenbosch 1-1 SuperSport Kudakwashe Mahachi came of the bench to seal a point for SuperSport United against a spirited Stellenbosch outfit. pic.twitter.com/QihrIWBoJC — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 19, 2021

The match was Mahachi’s 18th appearance in the league and his 21st across all competitions.