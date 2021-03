Admiral Muskwe is in the Wycombe Wanderers’ starting XI against Coventry City in the English Championship.

The Zimbabwean is returning to the first team after missing the previous game as he sat out as an unused substitute.

The appearance is his nineth in the league since his arrival at Wanderers in January on a six-month loan from Leicester City. He has featured a total of 321 minutes in the competition, heading into today’s match.

Kick-off for the match is at 5 pm CAT.