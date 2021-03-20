Zimbabwe international Elvis Chipezeze was shown a straight red card in the second half of Baroka’s 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

The 31 year-old, who was returning to the Limpopo-based side’s starting eleven after siting on the bench in last week’s defeat to Stellenbosch, committed a foul in the 69th minute and was shown his marching orders.

Baroka had to play the final 20 minutes of the game with former CAPS United midfielder Gerald Phiri in goal after Chipezeze’s dismissal since they had used all their substitutes.

Chipezeze’s Warriors teammate Ronald Pfumbidzai was not in the Celtic match day squad.