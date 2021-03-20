Warriors star Teenage Hadebe was given his marching orders in Yeni Malatyaspor’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The gangly former Kaizer Chiefs defender started for his side in the heart of defence but was given a straight red card for a challenge in the 86th minute, leaving his side with ten man for the remaining minutes of the game.

He elbowed an opponent in an incident missed by the referee but was noticed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), leading to his sending off.

Hadebe will now miss Malatysapor’s next league clash against Instabul Basaksehir after the international break.