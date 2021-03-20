United States-based goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has been ruled out of next’s week AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia, Soccer24 has gathered.

The former Dynamos shot-stopper, who is on the ranks of Michigan Stars in the National Independent Soccer Asccociation (NISA)- the third tier of American football, was initially included in the provisional Warriors squad for the decisive two Group H clashes.

Mkuruva is said to have not been cleared by his club to travel to Zimbabwe for what would have been his return to the Warriors fold for the first time since 2017.

Team Manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed to Soccer24 that Mkuruva will not make it.

“Of the US-based players, (Tendai) Jirira is coming but Mkuruva isn’t,” the former Gunners official revealed.

There are also suggestions that ZIFA is still trying to reach an agreement for the release of Marshall Munetsi by Stade de Reims despite clubs in France voting to not release African players for next week’s AFCON qualifiers.

“It’s work in progress,” responded Mpandare when asked of the Munetsi issue.